BROWN - T. Gerard (Jerry) passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Jerry was predeceased by wife Rita (Muller), and daughter Patty (surviving husband Ernie Caramanico). Jerry is survived by children Jerry, Cheryl Kelly, and husband Patrick, Brian and wife Marissa Wharry, along with 7 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Jerry was a 1943 graduate of Babylon HS, performed military service as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army from 1943 - 1946 and was a grad-uate of St John's University. He was elected to the Babylon HS and Suffolk County Athletic Halls of Fame for his athletic achievements, twice awarded Outstanding Baseball Pitcher in the Metropolitan Conference while at St John's and pitched in the 1949 Div 1 College World Series. Jerry established the T. Gerard Brown Insurance Agency in 1954. He was a 70 year resident of Lindenhurst, a 50 year member of Southward Ho CC and served as a 30 year member of the Board of Trustees at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was awarded "Trustee Emeritus" for his service. A Funeral Mass will be held at OLPH Church in Lindenhurst on August 14th at 9:45AM. In memory of Jerry, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice 110 Bi-County Blvd, #114, Farmingdale, NY 11735.







