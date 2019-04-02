|
CARLSSON - Tage G., 82, of Wellsville, NY, formerly of Rocky Point on March 28, 2019. Born June 23, 1936, in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Tage and Lena Massero Carlsson. He is survived by the former Elaine H. Dacey, whom he married on November 3, 1962, in Lake Ronkonkoma. A US Marine Corps Veteran, he served honorably from 1954-57. A graduate of SUNY Farmingdale, he was employed by Brookhaven National Laboratories as a grounds supervisor. Also surviving are sons, Tage G. (Christa) Carlsson, Jr. of Fort Riley, KS and Terrance G. (Armanda) Carlsson of Pueblo, CO; daughter, Joellen D. (Michael) Bidzerkowny of Wellsville; 10 grandchildren; sister, Theresa Rush of Frederick, MD. Service details available at: wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019