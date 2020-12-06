1/1
Tancred V. Schiavoni, Jr.
SCHIAVONI JR. - Tancred Vincent, age 93, of Smithtown and formerly of Lloyd Harbor, NY, passed away on December 3, 2020. Tancred was born in Manhattan, graduated as valedictorian from Garden City High School. In 1949, Tancred earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University after an interruption for service in the U.S. Army. Devoted husband for sixty years to Mary Joan, beloved brother of Edmund Schiavoni, and proud father of Tancred III, Anne Louise, Andrea, Charles, and Marcia. Cherished grandfather to Theodore, Madeleine, Colin, Sabrina, Samantha, Christopher, Kristen, Virginia, Haley, Mary Grace, Cecilia and Tancred IV. Tancred was a WWII Veteran who served in the liberation of Korea from Japan. He worked through the height of the Cold War at AIL Technologies and Hazeltine Corp. in the development of radar and other electronic defense systems. In 1969, he took the first of a series of investment banking positions at Wall Street firms A. G. Becker & Co., Thomson McKinnon Securities, and Lehman Bros. focused on investment in high technology industries. Tancred was a founding principal of Investech, LLP, which provided venture capital to early stage technology companies, and is known for having backed the development of MRI technology and artificial intelligence. Tancred was a devoted husband and father, loved the study of science and history, and was inspired to make a difference in his work and family life. Tancred is pre-deceased by his loving son Charles. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station on Tuesday, December 8, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Huntington on Wednesday, December 9 at 10:45 am.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
1 entry
December 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
regina lapolla
