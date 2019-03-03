Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
3930 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-7800
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
3930 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Rockville Centre, NY
MURPHY - Teague Ryan of Long Beach, N.Y. in his 38th year on March 1, 2019. De-voted son of Alice and Jack. Loving brother of Gavin (Erin) and Liam. Adored uncle of three nieces. Reposing Macken Mortuary Island Park Chapel, 3930 Long Beach Rd. Tuesday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre 11 am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, 300 Steamboat Road, Kings Point, N.Y. 11024 in his name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
