MURPHY - Teague Ryan of Long Beach, N.Y. in his 38th year on March 1, 2019. De-voted son of Alice and Jack. Loving brother of Gavin (Erin) and Liam. Adored uncle of three nieces. Reposing Macken Mortuary Island Park Chapel, 3930 Long Beach Rd. Tuesday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre 11 am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, 300 Steamboat Road, Kings Point, N.Y. 11024 in his name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019