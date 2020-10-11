ROSENBERG - Ted M. born September 2, 1953, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in his home on September 27, 2020. Ted is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate Deborah Powell-Rosenberg. He was the loving father of Amy and Stephen Strobel, Sean, Rebekah and Robert Rosenberg. He is the cherished grandfather of Cassandra and Julia Strobel. Ted is survived by his siblings Jay Satenstein and Paula Rosenberg. He also leaves eleven nieces and nephews, three great-nieces and one great-nephew to cherish his memory. Ted was predeceased by his father, Harold Rosenberg and mother, Elaine Rosenberg (nee Robinson), and his brothers Mark Satenstein and David Rosenberg. Ted graduated with honors from Boston University with a degree in Political Science, where he was a member of the wrestling team, and received his Juris Doctor from St. John's University School of Law in 1982. As a lawyer, Ted was a founding partner of the firm Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP. Ted was a preeminent trial attorney, and was incredibly committed to his profession. He was a Director at the Suffolk County Bar Association, a chair of the Suffolk County Bar, and a lecturer and member of the Multi Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Ted was also an advisor to the Ward Melville High School Mock Trial Team. For several years, he served as a trustee to the Village of Old Field, and was the village justice from 2018 until his passing. Ted was also a board member at Temple Isaiah in Stony Brook. Outside of work, Ted pursued a myriad of passions. He was an avid cyclist, gardener, fisherman, baker, cook, family man, and friend. He was generous and empa- thetic, and devoted his time to making the people around him happy. Ted was quick with a joke for any situation, and loved to make people laugh. He also loved to play host, entertaining guests with homemade pizza, fresh oysters from the bay, and produce from his garden. Ted's family was the most important part of his life. He truly lived life each and every day to its fullest, and he will be missed more than words can ever convey. A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date. Ted & his family ask that any donations be offered to the Lustgarten Foundation at events.lustgarten.org/Ted