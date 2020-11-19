1/
Terence O'Hanlon
O'Hanlon- Terence T. Age 94 of Sound Beach, NY passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 18, 2020. Beloved Husband of Carmel for 70 years. Loving Father of Terence P. O'Hanlon, Mary (Donald) Michne, Bernadette (Daniel) Shelley, Donald (Mary) O'Hanlon, Patrick (Jeanette) O'Hanlon, Carmel O'Hanlon & the late Peter Paul (Nanette) O'Hanlon. Adored Grandad of many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Cherished Brother of Sister Maureen O'Hanlon, Eileen (the late John) Heeb, Patrick (the late Nuala) O'Hanlon, the late Michael (the late Milletta) O'Hanlon, the late Christine (the late Edward) Galvin & the late Donald (Bernadette) O'Hanlon. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday at St. Louis de Montfort R.C.C. Interment to follow at Sea View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer charity of your choice. BranchFH.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
NOV
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Louis de Montfort R.C.C.
