TERENCE P. O'SULLIVAN 11-1-1966 - 4-16-1978 Dearest Terence, I miss you, dear son. You will always be my precious little boy. Your face is in my dreams. Your love is in my heart. The memories of you will always be part of our lives. No one will ever know the pain I feel from your loss. Please kiss your brother Kevin Jr., your sister Colleen, and Daddy for me. Kevin Sr., My heart is broken. I miss you all, every second of my life. Please take care of our three angels. Be at Peace. Love, Mommy
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019
