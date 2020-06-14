Teresa Abramowski

ABRAMOWSKI - Teresa Emily, passed peacefully in the home and community she loved so dearly. She is survived by her partner of over forty years Everett Och, her son Thomas Keith, her sister Susan Faulkner, her brother Frank Steiner (Elizabeth), niece Jennifer Reichel (Mark), and nephews Evan and Russel Steiner, and James Faulkner (Keri). Terry taught third and fourth grade and also the gifted and talented students and ended her career as a mentor to other teachers in the Patchogue Medford School system. Upon retiring she worked as a volunteer in St. Paul's Episcopal Church's soup kitchen, helped in St. Lawrence the Martyr outreach program and made many charitable gifts to St. Joseph the Worker food pantry in East Patchogue. Terry will be remembered most for her kindness. She never forgot to recognize a birthday for family, relatives and friends. She was truly loved by all who knew her an attribute from her education at Sacred Heart Academy and she was happiest when with her many friends of over fifty years. Terry was unique; always willing to forgive and each day try to make someone's life a little better, happier and brighter. Funeral arrangements are for the family. A Mass of Christen Burial will be held at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church Tuesday, June 16 at 11:00. Public attendance at the mass and cemetery are permitted. Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd. Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 or St. Paul's Soup Kitchen, 31 Rider Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772, are appreciated. A future memorial celebration will be scheduled to pay tribute to Terry's life. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.