ARCHER - Teresa, (nee Pontecorvo) of Baldwin, on October 30, 2020. Beloved Mother of Christopher (Sarah) and Aileen D'Avanzo. Loving Grandmother of John, Lauren and Nicholas. Dear Sister of the late Franklin, Louise, William and John. Cherished Aunt of Diane. She was an amazing woman who always made everyone feel welcome. She will be deeply missed by her grieving family and her many friends. The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Mass Thursday, Nov- ember 5, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Our Holy Redeemer RC Church, Freeport, NY. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Holy Redeemer RC Church, 37 South Ocean Ave., Freeport, NY 11520 in Teresa's memory would be appreciated by the family.
