KUHL- Teresa on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles. Cherished mother of Patricia, John (Jill), Steven, and Jimmy (Nina). Treasured grandmother of Lauren, Christine, Kristin, Amanda, Holly, Katie, Meghan, Jimmy Jr., and Matthew; great-grandmother of Alexander. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home in East Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 am at St. Josaphat RC Church, Bayside. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2019