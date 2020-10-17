Teresa McLoughlin

McLOUGHLIN - Teresa D."Terry" nee Buettner of Deer Park, NY on October 14 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her beloved husband John T. "Jack" McLoughlin, FDNY and USMC-Korea. Loving mother of Jeanne Militana of West Haven, CT, Richard of Swedesboro, NJ and Robert (Maria) of Garden City, NY. Adored grandmother of Tom (Lauren), Kate (Patrick), Ryan, Erika, Joe (Becky), Tracy, Bobby and Caroline. Cherished great grandma to Hailey, Hannah, Cara, Wesley, Ada and Lucy. Loving sister of the late John G. Buettner (Gloria). Until her final days, Terry was a friend to all whose path she crossed. Visitation: Mangano Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY Oct. 19 from 4 - 8pm. Funeral: Sts. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, 125 Half Hollow Rd., Deer Park , NY Oct. 20 at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marine's Toys for Tots are appreciated.







