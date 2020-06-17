Teresa Tarkington
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TARKINGTON - Teresa (Teasy), of East Northport on June 14th at 81 years of age. She was our angel on earth and the center of our family. It was her time to be reunited with her true love in Heaven. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Cherished mother of Timothy (Beth), Terri (Douglas) Cohen, Tommy, Todd (Lynelle), Toby (Tom) Hutchinson, and Tracey (Tom) Gorman. Treasured grandmother of Aidan, Erin, Jenna, Corey, Caysea, Chelsea, Shannon, Ryan, Raigan, Tanner, Tucker, Trevor, Tyler, Tayte, T.J., Brennan, Reilly, and Riordan. Loving sister of Patricia Morris, Kathleen Cain, Annie Muskopf, the late John Hynds, and the late Thomas Hynds. Memorial Mass Saturday, August 1st, 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport, NY. www.bfhli.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved