Teresa Tarkington

TARKINGTON - Teresa (Teasy), of East Northport on June 14th at 81 years of age. She was our angel on earth and the center of our family. It was her time to be reunited with her true love in Heaven. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Cherished mother of Timothy (Beth), Terri (Douglas) Cohen, Tommy, Todd (Lynelle), Toby (Tom) Hutchinson, and Tracey (Tom) Gorman. Treasured grandmother of Aidan, Erin, Jenna, Corey, Caysea, Chelsea, Shannon, Ryan, Raigan, Tanner, Tucker, Trevor, Tyler, Tayte, T.J., Brennan, Reilly, and Riordan. Loving sister of Patricia Morris, Kathleen Cain, Annie Muskopf, the late John Hynds, and the late Thomas Hynds. Memorial Mass Saturday, August 1st, 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport, NY. www.bfhli.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.