Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home Inc
79-22 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11379
(718) 894-5500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:45 AM
Michaels Funeral Home Inc
79-22 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11379
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrence McCormick Notice
McCORMICK-Terrence "Terry," 88, died December 18, 2019. Survived by his kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren: Judy (Hank) Kaylor, their sons Conor and Liam, daughter Breanna Williams and son- in-law Matthew Williams, their daughters Meghan and Miranda; Terry (Kathy) McCormick and their kids Ryan, Darcy and Kelly; Laura McCormick (Eric Viscito) and their kids Grace and Luca; and daughter, Maureen McCormick. Terry is also survived by sisters Margaret Graham, Pat Tobiasson, brother Jim (Pat) McCormick. Public wake Friday, March 13, 2020, Michaels Funeral Home, 79-22 Metro-politan Avenue, Middle Village. Mass Saturday, March 14, 9:45 am St. Margaret Church, 6605 79th Place, Middle Village, followed by burial St. John Cemetery. Full obit: gregorycremation.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -