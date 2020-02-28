|
McCORMICK-Terrence "Terry," 88, died December 18, 2019. Survived by his kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren: Judy (Hank) Kaylor, their sons Conor and Liam, daughter Breanna Williams and son- in-law Matthew Williams, their daughters Meghan and Miranda; Terry (Kathy) McCormick and their kids Ryan, Darcy and Kelly; Laura McCormick (Eric Viscito) and their kids Grace and Luca; and daughter, Maureen McCormick. Terry is also survived by sisters Margaret Graham, Pat Tobiasson, brother Jim (Pat) McCormick. Public wake Friday, March 13, 2020, Michaels Funeral Home, 79-22 Metro-politan Avenue, Middle Village. Mass Saturday, March 14, 9:45 am St. Margaret Church, 6605 79th Place, Middle Village, followed by burial St. John Cemetery. Full obit: gregorycremation.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020