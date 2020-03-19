Home

Theodore E. Dunham

DUNHAM - Theodore E., 63, of Blue Point, LI, died on March 17, 2020. A lifelong resident of the area, Teddy graduated from Bayport-Blue Point High School and earned his Bachelors' Degree at SUNY Brockport. He worked for more than 15 years with Newsday and more recently as a health care aide with Developmental Disabilities Institute. Beloved son of Genevieve and the late Theodore. Loving brother of Kathleen (Jeff) Vollmuth, Patricia (George) Brush and Kevin (Christine). Proud uncle of Ryan, Erin, Lauren, Kyle, Meagan and Stephanie. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home. Services for Teddy will be private. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2020
