HERETAKIS - Theodore of Commack, NY on June 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Leaving his beloved wife of 58 years Elaine. Loving father of sons Peter (Lola) and Paul (Francine). Adored grandfather of Michael, Andrew, John, Peter, Reve and Theadora. He gradu-ated from Worcestor Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelors Degree in Engineering. He worked in the defense industry mainly at Grumman and Unysis. Reposing at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church Greenlawn, NY 11740 Thursday 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Service Friday 9:30am at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church Greenlawn, NY 11740. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Maspeth, NY.
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019