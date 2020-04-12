|
HOWARD - Reverend Theodore J., a priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre for 55 years passed away April 5, 2020 of Coronavirus. Father Ted leaves behind his brother and best friend, Jim Howard (Maureen) and many cousins and dear friends. Father Ted Howard was ordained on May 29, 1965. He served as Associate Pastor of St. Dominic, Oyster Bay, St. Gerard Majella, Port Jefferson Station and St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma. Father Ted Howard served as Pastor of St. Mark Parish, Shoreham for 24 years. He received his MSW from Stony Brook University in 1983 and retired June, 2012. Father Ted was a joyful priest who truly loved his ministry. In the 1980's he worked to form adult guided small groups for teenagers called (RAP) Religion and People sharing their faith journey. One year later the adults were asking for their own group (ACTS) Adults Coming Together to Share. There are some of these groups still meeting today. Father Ted loved ministering to seniors. He said he was one with them. For the past ten years he celebrated Mass using a walker himself. He made a difference. He will be deeply missed. Because of the world-wide pandemic, his burial will be private and there will be a Memorial at a later date. Funeral arrangements are with Weigand Brothers Funeral Home in Williston Park. To offer condolences go to: www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020