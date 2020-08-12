1/1
Ret. Col. Theodore McLam
McLAM - Ret. Col. Theodore of Bay Shore on August 11, 2020. Father of Tom (Barbara) and Debby (Jack). Loving grand- father of Josh and Natalie. Graduate of Bay Shore High School and Hofstra University Engineering. Longtime employee of Sperry Rand where he developed and was a test pilot for the A-6 Intruder Navigation System. Participant of three wars, during an April 3, 1952 bombing run with restricted visibility and heavy anti-aircraft and plane hit with strafing was able to complete his mission giving the Communist a severe blow by destroying two supply trains. His actions were awarded by President Eisenhower with the Distinguished Flying Cross. Remembrance donations can be made in his name to St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bay Shore or Fair Harbor FD, Fire Island, NY. U.S. Military honors will be held at a future date.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
