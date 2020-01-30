Home

Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Hicksville, NY
SAVALAS - Theodore "Teddy" June 7, 1930- January 28, 2020 Teddy Savalas passed peacefully in his sleep. Teddy and his wife of 67 years, lived in Huntington, NY, where they raised their five children. Teddy was a teacher for over 60 years, and was revered by all his students. He was so proud of his Greek heritage. He moved his family to Greece twice, so they would never forget their roots. He even built a Greek taverna in his backyard, along with a mountain goat named Tula. He lived life to the fullest, and spread kindness wherever he went. He touched the lives of all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Pat, daughters Christina, Leetsa, Athena, and Aphrodite, sister Katherine, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The viewing will be at Vernon Wagner Funeral Home in Hicksville, Thursday from 4:00-7:00pm. Church service will be on Friday, 11:30am at Holy Trinity Church, Hicksville.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
