|
|
SCHWARTZMAN - Theodore (Teddy) passed away at age 79. He is survived by his wife Deanna, sons Michael and Jeff, daughter-in-laws Andrea and Nicole and four grandchildren, Joshua, Brynn, Ryder and Jacob. He was a Math teacher for 34 years in Queens, worked part-time at Sunken Meadow State Park and upon retirement was a docent at the Stony Brook Carriage House Museum. Teddy loved numbers and was known for his intelligence. What stood him out from others was his kindness and humble way of life. He was an avid reader of the newspaper, often cutting out articles of interest, sending them to friends and family. He will be missed every second of every day!
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2019