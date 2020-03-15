|
CONSTANTATOS - Theon formerly of Commack, NY on March 14, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Gerasimos. Loving mother of Constantine (Pam), Andrea, Emanuel (Vanessa) and Alex (Destiney). Adored grandmother of Nicole, Andonios, Justin, Amanda, Sofia, Emanuel and great-grandmother of Cameron. Reposing Monday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Rd Commack, NY 11725. Liturgy Tuesday 11am St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church Greenlawn, NY Entombent Pinelawn Memorial Park Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020