Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422

Theon Constantatos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theon Constantatos Notice
CONSTANTATOS - Theon formerly of Commack, NY on March 14, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Gerasimos. Loving mother of Constantine (Pam), Andrea, Emanuel (Vanessa) and Alex (Destiney). Adored grandmother of Nicole, Andonios, Justin, Amanda, Sofia, Emanuel and great-grandmother of Cameron. Reposing Monday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Rd Commack, NY 11725. Liturgy Tuesday 11am St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church Greenlawn, NY Entombent Pinelawn Memorial Park Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -