Theresa A. Coleman Notice
COLEMAN - Theresa A., 88, of Sayville, LI, on Thursday, May 7th, 2020. Mrs. Coleman was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas "Bud" Coleman in 2004. Loving mother of her late son Thomas A. Coleman who passed in May, 2013. Theresa is survived by her daughter Brenda McKeon, son-in-law Thomas McKeon and her cherished granddaughters Beatrice and Juliette.Theresa was born in Brooklyn in 1932 and was one of seven siblings. Park Slope, Brooklyn is where she grew up and met her husband Tom Coleman. They married in 1962 and moved out to Sayville in 1963. There is where they raised their children and lived their dreams. She was a woman of strong faith. Theresa was a devout Catholic and an active member of St Lawrence the Martyr Church since 1963. Her sweet smile, positivity, and gentle kind ways will be missed by everyone who knew her and the lives she had touched. Do to the COVID-19 all services are private. In lieu of flowers donations to www.rideforlife.com would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020
