|
|
SMITH - Theresa A. "Terri," of Bethpage, L.I., on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of James L. Smith. Devoted mother of Erin, Marybeth, and Timothy Smith. Beloved daughter of Marguerite and Bob Foley. Dear sister of Stephen Foley, Robert Foley, Maureen Doherty, and Dennis Foley. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Bethpage, L.I., Tuesday 10:00am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, L.I. Visiting Sunday 7:00-9:30pm and Monday 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:30pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020