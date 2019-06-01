|
|
CAMPANELLI - Theresa (nee Donnelly) of Massapequa, NY on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rocco. Loving mother of Richard (Patti), Debbie DeZego (Rich), Christine Kavanagh (the late Tom) and Ronald (Laura). Adored grandmother of Ryan, Kyle, Dustin, Lauren, Justin, Katelyn, Taylor, Madison & Rocco. Dear great grandmother of Katelyn, Brendan, Declan, Catherine, Colin and another great granddaughter on the way. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY on Monday 9:00AM-10:30AM. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019