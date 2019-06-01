Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Campanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Campanelli

Notice Condolences Flowers

Theresa Campanelli Notice
CAMPANELLI - Theresa (nee Donnelly) of Massapequa, NY on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rocco. Loving mother of Richard (Patti), Debbie DeZego (Rich), Christine Kavanagh (the late Tom) and Ronald (Laura). Adored grandmother of Ryan, Kyle, Dustin, Lauren, Justin, Katelyn, Taylor, Madison & Rocco. Dear great grandmother of Katelyn, Brendan, Declan, Catherine, Colin and another great granddaughter on the way. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY on Monday 9:00AM-10:30AM. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now