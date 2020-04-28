|
CATALANO - Theresa "Terry," 91, of (Farmingdale, NY) passed away on the evening of Sunday, April 26th due to COVID-19 complications. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Rosalino "Roe." Terry was born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Immaculate De Nicola. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Marie, sister Louise, brother Venturo "Sonny," grandson Michael, and grandson Thomas. She is survived by three wonderful children and their spouses Josephine (Mike), Thomas (Vivian), and John (Lori); 5 blessed grandchildren Jeanette, Joseph, Paul (Keri), Cara, Jenna (Joe); and 8 great-grandchildren Casey, Kyle, Kaileigh, Cassandrah, Carissah, Thomas, Zachary and Emmy. She lived in Greenpoint, Brooklyn before moving to Plainview, NY, where she worked at the family run business Abble Awning Co, Inc. in Bethpage, NY. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, where she was actively involved in the Joseph Lamb Columbiettes and the Angels of Mercy. She modeled her life around the pillars of faith, love and family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. She will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020