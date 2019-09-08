Home

Theresa Catherine O'Keefe Dewey


1928 - 2019
DEWEY - Teresa Catherine (O'Keefe), born January 10, 1928, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Born in Boston, MA. Teresa was the second youngest and last surviving child of eleven brothers and sisters born to Timothy and Ellen (Driscoll) O'Keefe who had deep roots to their Irish Catholic heritage. Teresa moved to New York City marrying Daniel A. Dewey in May 1950. Daniel passed away in June 1994. Teresa spent the majority of her adult life in the New York City area working for many years in the Business Office of the Hauppauge School District, Suffolk County, Long Island. Teresa moved to Norfolk, VA in 2001. She is survived by her children, Brian, Paul, Roger and Diane, their spouses, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Teresa will be interred in her family plot in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Boston, MA at a date in the future during a grave-site service. All who knew Teresa were infected by her Irish good nature, boundless energy, caring personality and bright smile. Teresa leaves this Irish poem to all who mourn her passing: I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. Of happy memories that I leave when life is done. Teresa's family wants to offer a special thank you to the staff of Province Place of DePaul for their thoughtful, personal care during Teresa's two-year residence in this wonderful facility; and to the Bon Secours Hospice team that eased Teresa's final days.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019
