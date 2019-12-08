Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Coyle


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Coyle Notice
COYLE - Theresa passed away November 16 at the age of 90 in Fort Lauderdale. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 29, 1928 and was the only child of Robert and Julia Daniels [Parker]. She graduated in 1949 from Prospect Heights HS (Girls Commercial HS) in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Fordham University and studied English Literature. Theresa retired from Sabena Airlines in 1993 and was a 63 year resident of Bethpage, NY. She attended Sunday Mass at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for more than 60 years. At 87, she finally got to move south and live the dream in sunny FL. She is survived by her children Mariann Hunt (Bill) Anchorage, AK, Thomas Coyle Beverly Hills, FL, Gregory Coyle, Oakland Park FL, Cecilia Hopper (William) Anchorage, AK, and Barbara Coyle Bellmore, NY; grandchildren Andrew, Donald, Theresa, Sheila and Steven, whom she helped raise like her 6th child, and great grandchild, Sophie.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -