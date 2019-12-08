|
|
COYLE - Theresa passed away November 16 at the age of 90 in Fort Lauderdale. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 29, 1928 and was the only child of Robert and Julia Daniels [Parker]. She graduated in 1949 from Prospect Heights HS (Girls Commercial HS) in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Fordham University and studied English Literature. Theresa retired from Sabena Airlines in 1993 and was a 63 year resident of Bethpage, NY. She attended Sunday Mass at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for more than 60 years. At 87, she finally got to move south and live the dream in sunny FL. She is survived by her children Mariann Hunt (Bill) Anchorage, AK, Thomas Coyle Beverly Hills, FL, Gregory Coyle, Oakland Park FL, Cecilia Hopper (William) Anchorage, AK, and Barbara Coyle Bellmore, NY; grandchildren Andrew, Donald, Theresa, Sheila and Steven, whom she helped raise like her 6th child, and great grandchild, Sophie.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019