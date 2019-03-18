|
DAVIS - Theresa Ann, of Nesconset, NY, passed peacefully on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Davis. Loving mother of Christine Davis. Cherished daughter of Herbert Gorman & the late Annette Gorman. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:00a.m. at Holy Cross RCC., Nesconset, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The , or a charity of your choosing. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019