DEVAUL- Theresa (Terri) (nee Iovino) passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in Brooklyn to Gerard and Elizabeth (Kubeldzis) Iovino on July 8, 1947, Terri, the eldest of eight children, grew up in East Meadow. Terri was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She loved to read, bake, crochet, roller skate, spend time at the beach and dance, especially to big band music. She had a passion for teddy bears and the NY Yankees. Most of all, Terri loved to spend time with her family. She was known by all for her 3,000+ Christmas cookies she'd bake every year to share with family and friends. Terri is predeceased by her parents, a brother and her husband, Paul DeVaul; and survived by her children: Dawn, (Kevin Crowley), Jennifer (Frank Lapovicy), Wendy (Al Naborre), Theresa (David Christie), Paul (Sandee) and Robin, in addition to her 15 grandchildren and six siblings. She will be missed terribly and loved always by all. Terri will be laid to rest in Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020