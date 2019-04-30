Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Theresa Eck Notice
ECK Theresa, 82, of Bay Shore, NY on April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Cynthia Scheiber, Deborah Marro, Donald Eck, and Carol Fisher. Cherished grandmother of Kristy, Bryan, Christopher, Alyssa, Conrad, Nicolette, Anna, and Tiffany. Visiting hours Wednesday, May 1st from 2-4:30 & 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street in Islip. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday May 2nd at St. Patrick RC Church in Bay Shore. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019
