SERLE - Theresa M., lifelong resident of Hempstead, on March 5, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Wilfred. Beloved mother of Diane LaMuro (Anthony), Lori Nastro (Thomas) and the late Elaine Whither. Loving grandmother of Anthony (Joann), Christine (Matt), Larry, James (Brigit), Steven and great grandmother of 6. Also survived by her brothers, Francis, Thomas and James. The family will receive friends Sunday 7-9pm at Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd. Seaford, NY 11783. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am at St. Frances De Chantel RC Church., Wantagh, NY, Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2020