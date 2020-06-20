Theresa Manning

MANNING - Theresa (nee Zukowski), age 85, of Baldwin, NY on June 15 after a brave battle with Covid-19. She was born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Loving daughter of the late Alexander and Veronica Zukowski. Dear sister of Blanche (Joseph) Coffineau and Josephine (Luigi) Beghi. Theresa attended St. Nicholas Commercial High School and New Paltz college. Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard. Loving Mother of five devoted children, Peter (Diane), Grace (John) Byington, Patricia (Duane) Miller, Ruth Manning Frebowitz, and Mary (Brian) Lehmann. Cherished Nana to 10 grandchildren, Eve, Joseph, Anna, Emily, Allison, Leah, Phoebe, Michael, Jack and Jayne. Forever in our hearts. Heaven has gained a most precious angel. For those who wish to honor her life, a donation can be made to the East End Hospice-Kanas Center, www.eeh.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.