MCGARRY - Theresa " Audrey" (nee Villeroel) passed peacefully in Wilmington, NC on May 27, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by husband, Robert McGarry; children, Daniel (Pat) and Barbara; grandchildren Danielle, Doug, Nick and Christina and lifelong friend RoseMarie Gambino. She was preceded in death by brothers: Marcy, Henry, Robert, Frank and Anthony and sisters: Marie, Rosie and Sarah. She was born on in Brooklyn to Marcelino Villeroel and Anna Meissner. After moving to Huntington, NY and raising her children, she received her certificate in Computer Programming at Adelphi and worked as Payroll Manager at MasterCard International. Audrey was an accomplished seamstress and a kind and generous person, who was devoted to her family. She was an active member of the PTA and volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader. A visitation is scheduled June 2nd at M.A. Connell FH from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Mass is scheduled for June 3rd at St Elizabeth's RC Church in Melville at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .