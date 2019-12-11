|
|
MOLPHY - Sister Theresa CSJ formerly Sister Marie Emmanuel, died peacefully on December 9. She was in the 73rd year of religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. Services: Wake; Thursday, December 12 at 2pm 4:30pm with prayer services at 3pm, St. Joseph Renewal Center Bldg #4 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood New York. Friday December 13, Final Farewell and Ritual begins at 10am and the Funeral Mass follows immediately in the Renewal Center Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sister Theresa is lovingly remembered by her sisters in community, her family and friends. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. Brentwood, New York.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019