Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Joseph Renewal Center Bldg #4
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood , NY
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Renewal Center Bldg #4
1725 Brentwood Road,
Brentwood , NY
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Renewal Center Chapel
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Renewal Center Chapel
Sister Theresa Molphy Notice
MOLPHY - Sister Theresa CSJ formerly Sister Marie Emmanuel, died peacefully on December 9. She was in the 73rd year of religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. Services: Wake; Thursday, December 12 at 2pm 4:30pm with prayer services at 3pm, St. Joseph Renewal Center Bldg #4 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood New York. Friday December 13, Final Farewell and Ritual begins at 10am and the Funeral Mass follows immediately in the Renewal Center Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sister Theresa is lovingly remembered by her sisters in community, her family and friends. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. Brentwood, New York.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019
