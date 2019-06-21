|
DeSimone- Theresa V. of Massapequa passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DeSimone. Loving mother of Maria Dursi (Tom) and Karen Powers (Robert). Adored grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her Love for her family and friends always came first. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park Saturday 7-9PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C Church Massapequa Park. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019