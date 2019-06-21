Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C Church
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
Theresa V. DeSimone

Theresa V. DeSimone Notice
DeSimone- Theresa V. of Massapequa passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DeSimone. Loving mother of Maria Dursi (Tom) and Karen Powers (Robert). Adored grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her Love for her family and friends always came first. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park Saturday 7-9PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C Church Massapequa Park. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019
