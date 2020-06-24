Therese Ahern
AHERN - Therese (McMurray), 95, lifelong resident of Farmingdale, NY, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on June 21. Tess was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George T. McMurray who settled in Farmingdale in 1922. She is survived by Jeremiah, her devoted husband of seventy years, and her beloved children, Jeremiah, Jr. (Laura), Mary Macchio (Frank), Susan Yuskevich (Jeffrey), Matthew (Diane), Patrick (Carlyn), Bernadette Bartolotto (Steven), Edward and Monica Lockwood (Bud). She was the cherished "Grandma Tessie" of twenty grandchildren and great-grandmother of thirteen. Due to the unfortunate covid pandemic, the family is having a private visitation at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. All are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Kilian RC Church on Friday at 11:15am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Kilian Parish Outreach at 140 Elizabeth Street, Farmingdale are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org



Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.
