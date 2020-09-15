1/1
Therese Ann Schwartz
SCHWARTZ - Therese Ann of East Meadow, NY on September 13, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Gary (Paula), and Gail Sasbon (Martin). Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Matthew, and Andrew, and great-mother of Sophia, Kylie, and Dominic. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 11 am, St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that only donations be made in her memory to The School Sisters of Notre Dame, www.ssnd.org, 345 Belden Hill Rd, Wilton, CT 06897, and (203) 762-3318. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 15, 2020.
