Wake
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
Sister Joan deLourdes Room at St. Joseph Renewal Center
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel, Bldg. #3
Brentwood, NY
Sister Therese Camardella

Sister Therese Camardella Notice
Camardella - Sister Therese Marie, CSJ, a Sister of St. Joseph for 73 years, died peacefully on August 31, 2019. Wake in Sister Joan deLourdes Room at St. Joseph Renewal Center, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717 on Thursday, September 5, 2-5pm. Prayer Service at 3pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 am in Sacred Heart Chapel, Bldg. #3 in Brentwood. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood, NY. Memorial donations can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
