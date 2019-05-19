|
EZELIUS - Sister Therese, OP (formerly Sister Esther, OP) was born into eternal life on May 17, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Monday, May 20, 2019 with prayers at 3:00 PM and visitation through 7:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2019