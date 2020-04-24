|
GILMARTIN - Thomas A., 74, of Garden City passed away after a relatively brief illness on April 20,2020. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Annette of 43 years. Tom also leaves his brother George (Margaret), his sister Regina Luckas (William) and many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Tom graduated from St. Mary's High School in Manhasset and Manhattan College where he studied Engineering. After graduation he worked for Grumman Data Systems for over 25 years. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Garden City at a later date. A private burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Donations in memory of Tom can be made to St. Joseph's Parish Social Ministry at 120 5th Street, Garden City, NY, 11530.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020