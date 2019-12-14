|
ALUCK - Thomas, of Oakdale, NY on December 12, 2019. Dedicated Funeral Director for many years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Robert (Maureen). Cherished son of Violet and the late Edward. Dear brother-in-law of Anne (David) Pierson. Loving uncle of Melissa, Dave and Kathleen. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A Religious Service to be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday at 4:00pm. Cremation to be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Thomas' loving memory to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238. Visiting Saturday and Sunday 2:00pm until 4:30pm and 7:00pm until 9:30pm and Monday 12:00pm until 1:00pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 14, 2019