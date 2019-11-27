Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anne's
Brentwood, NY
BLUMENAUER - Thomas of Brentwood, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Devoted father of Patricia, Joseph (Amy), and Thomas (Eileen). Adored and inspirational grandfather to Kailey, Brendon, and Peyton. Brother to Virginia, Peter, William, Helene, Paul, and the late Kathleen, Joseph, and Daniel. Family will receive friends and family at Grant Funeral Home in Brentwood on November 29, 2-4pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's in Brentwood on November 30, 9:45am.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019
