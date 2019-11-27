|
|
BLUMENAUER - Thomas of Brentwood, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Devoted father of Patricia, Joseph (Amy), and Thomas (Eileen). Adored and inspirational grandfather to Kailey, Brendon, and Peyton. Brother to Virginia, Peter, William, Helene, Paul, and the late Kathleen, Joseph, and Daniel. Family will receive friends and family at Grant Funeral Home in Brentwood on November 29, 2-4pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's in Brentwood on November 30, 9:45am.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 27, 2019