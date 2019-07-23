Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
O.B. Davis Funeral Home
Miller Place, NY
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O.B. Davis Funeral Home
Miller Place, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church
Shoreham, NY
View Map
Thomas Brosnan Notice
BROSNAN Thomas of Ridge, NY passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 70 years to Rosemary. Loving father of William (Eileen), Robert (Valerie), Rosemary (William), Kathleen (David), Kevin (Kathleen) and the late Thomas F. Brosnan, Jr. Devoted grandfather to fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A proud World War II Veteran of the US Navy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 2-4:30PM and 7-9PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place, NY. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 26th at 10AM at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church in Shoreham, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019
