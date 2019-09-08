|
MAGIER - Thomas C. Sr. March 7, 1939 to September 6, 2019 has peacefully left this world and is in Heaven with loved ones. Husband of the late Gladys for 49 wonderful years. Survived by his loving children Tom (Theresa) Magier, Christine (Kevin) Dunham, and Carolyn (Lou) Pollina, and by his grandchildren Thomas, Meagan, Stephanie, Sheridan, and Emily. Services will be private. Donations in his name can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. www.obdavisportjefferson.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019