Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Magier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Magier Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Magier Sr. Notice
MAGIER - Thomas C. Sr. March 7, 1939 to September 6, 2019 has peacefully left this world and is in Heaven with loved ones. Husband of the late Gladys for 49 wonderful years. Survived by his loving children Tom (Theresa) Magier, Christine (Kevin) Dunham, and Carolyn (Lou) Pollina, and by his grandchildren Thomas, Meagan, Stephanie, Sheridan, and Emily. Services will be private. Donations in his name can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. www.obdavisportjefferson.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.