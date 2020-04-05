Home

CASEY - Thomas J., of Huntington, New York passed away on April 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Alice, and oldest child Thomas. He is survived by his son Richard (Karen), his daughters Kathleen and Teresa (Phil) and grandchildren, Philip, Kathryn, Lillian, Thomas and Heidi as well as his siblings Monsignor John, Donald and Annmarie. Mr. Casey graduated from St. Francis College, New York Law School of Naval Justice. After being commissioned as a legal officer, he attained the rank of Commander in the USCGR. He spent time as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard base at Gilgo Beach, New York. Mr. Casey was an attorney and Democratic Councilman in the Town of Huntington, New York for many years. He enjoyed reading American history and presidential history, golfing, swimming, and most importantly, his family and friends. There was no higher calling for Mr. Casey (or Commander, Councilman, or Mr. Energy as he was often called) than to give aid, support and comfort to others. Mr. Casey will be interred at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington, New York. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
