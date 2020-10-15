DZIALAKIEWICZ - Thomas Chester Born 11-03-1946 - 10-13-2020. Died at age 73. Vietnam Veteran of the United States Marine Corp.. Resident of Patchogue. Formerly of Glen Cove, NY. Beloved Husband of Rosanne. Devoted Father of Tesia and Thomas. Father In Law of Mariela. Loving Grandfather of James Tyler & Lukas Mateo. Survived by his Brother Paul and Wife Connie, Sister In Law Janet and Husband Charles and Brother In Law Michael and Wife Sue. Also Cherished by the Boden Family. He will always be in our hearts and Greatly missed. No services will be held at this time.







