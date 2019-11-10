|
CLEARY - Thomas F. of Manorville on October 4th in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Mary. Beloved father of Marie Marturano (Joseph), Barbara, Laura McGeough (Paul), Thomas (Sena), John Korothy (Vikki), and Adam Korothy (Terri). Cherished grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Devoted brother of Joan O'Shea. It is with great sadness the Cleary family announces the passing of their beloved Thomas. A private interment was held on October 22, 2019 at Calverton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY 11733. www.bryantfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019