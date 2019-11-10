Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
(631) 473-0082
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cleary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cleary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Cleary Notice
CLEARY - Thomas F. of Manorville on October 4th in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Mary. Beloved father of Marie Marturano (Joseph), Barbara, Laura McGeough (Paul), Thomas (Sena), John Korothy (Vikki), and Adam Korothy (Terri). Cherished grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Devoted brother of Joan O'Shea. It is with great sadness the Cleary family announces the passing of their beloved Thomas. A private interment was held on October 22, 2019 at Calverton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY 11733. www.bryantfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryant Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -