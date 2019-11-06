Home

Thomas Cody Ryan

Thomas Cody Ryan Notice
RYAN Thomas Cody of Bethpage, NY. Impervious to all earthly diseases, Tom, with no help from the Vulcans, lost his battle against the Klingons and Romulans, and was beamed up to the heavens on October 30, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph Terrance and Theresa, and uncle of the late Terrance and Jacklyn. Survived by siblings Terrance (Cathy), Kathleen (Charles), Maureen (Ronald), Eileen, Timothy (Beth Anne), 13 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews, and many friends. A Federation cele-bration of Tom's life will be held at Bethpage State Park on November 23rd between 1pm-5pm. Live Long and Prosper. Please check phasers at the door.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019
