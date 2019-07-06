|
|
COLLINS- Thomas, 79, of Dix Hills, on July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. Collins. Loving father of Colleen Campbell (Brian), the late Thomas J., Timothy (Cynthia) and Jennifer Hamel (Matthew). Cherished grandfather of Brian, Sean, Brendan, Thomas Campbell; Kelsey, Shane Collins; Thomas, Margaret and Bridget Hamel. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019