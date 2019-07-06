Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church,
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Collins Notice
COLLINS- Thomas, 79, of Dix Hills, on July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. Collins. Loving father of Colleen Campbell (Brian), the late Thomas J., Timothy (Cynthia) and Jennifer Hamel (Matthew). Cherished grandfather of Brian, Sean, Brendan, Thomas Campbell; Kelsey, Shane Collins; Thomas, Margaret and Bridget Hamel. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now