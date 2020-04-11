Home

COLLINS - Thomas J., of West Islip, passed away April 5, 2020 due to complications from Coronavirus. Devoted and beloved husband of Patricia (Armstrong) Collins for 54 wonderful years. Cherished by three daughters Eileen (Don) Lettieri, Nancy Febbraro and Kathleen Collins-Dunn. He was adored by his nine grandchildren Tim, Alyssa, James, AJ, Erin, Tommy, Christopher, Ryan and Aidan. Brother of James, Paul and Patricia and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in Medford, Massachusetts to the late Catherine and James Collins. He was a graduate of Archbishop Molloy H.S. and St. John's University where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. He was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. for 36 years. Tom was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 2, Babylon for 40 years. He was nominated Hibernian of the Year (HOTY) 2020. As a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, he participated in the Bishops Annual Appeal-Catholic Ministries Appeal Committee for 25 years, including 15 years as Parish Chairman. In 2010, he join the West Islip Beautification Society where he tended to the area known as Dorothe's Island and played a tremendous part of decorating West Islip during the Christmas season. For the past three years, he has also served as Treasurer. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020
