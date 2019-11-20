Home

Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
13805 Main Rd
Mattituck, NY 11952
(631) 298-4016
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
13805 Main Rd
Mattituck, NY 11952
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church
1950 Breakwater Rd.
Mattituck, NY
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Pinelawn Cemetery
Wellwood Ave.
Far-mingdale, NY
View Map
CONSTANTINE - Thomas, legend in his own time, passed away at the age of 90, on November 18, 2019. An accomplished man, came from humble beginnings, immigrated to the US as a young man with a 6th grade education from a small mountainous village in Asgata, Cyprus. Inspired to follow the American dream, he painted bridges and towers. He started his own home painting and decorating business. Thomas was a big game hunter and a very talented artist. He also owned a successful health club and he started his own flight school with his fleet of airplanes. He was an instructor and taught many of the airline pilots today. Beloved husband of the late Laula. He is survived by his children Emanuel (Amal), Valerie, and Paree (John), four grandchildren, Valerie Rose, Eva Maria, Ariana Paree, and Melina Marie, and a great granddaughter Lena. Viewing will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Rd., Mattituck, NY on Friday November 22, 2019 from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1950 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck, NY. Interment Saturday 12:30pm Pinelawn Cemetery, Wellwood Ave., Far-mingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
